Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 48.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 53.27. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.