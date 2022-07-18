Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,955,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.51.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

