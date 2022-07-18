Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) traded up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.65. 717,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,325,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

In related news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

