Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

CNM stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Core & Main by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

