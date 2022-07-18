Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 72,592 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,253 shares in the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

