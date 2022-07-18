Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 72,592 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.30.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.
