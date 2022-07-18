Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

