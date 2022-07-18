Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Corsair Gaming worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

