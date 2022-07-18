Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 344.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.00 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

