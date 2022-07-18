Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.67 and its 200 day moving average is $514.84.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

