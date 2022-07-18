Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ETR 1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.92.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

