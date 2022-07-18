Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $189.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $221.00 to $189.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.56. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.