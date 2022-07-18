Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

