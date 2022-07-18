Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Crew Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

