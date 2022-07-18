Critical Review: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boyd Group Services 0 5 3 1 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 80.22%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus price target of $196.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than European Wax Center.

This table compares European Wax Center and Boyd Group Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.17 -$3.41 million $0.12 144.67 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Boyd Group Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

