Critical Survey: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -19.51% -24.26% -14.35% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 1 0 1.80 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ContextLogic and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $5.22, indicating a potential upside of 230.52%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $18.11, indicating a potential upside of 61.56%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.50 -$361.00 million ($0.46) -3.43 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.16 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats ContextLogic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

