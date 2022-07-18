Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Raised by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 346.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

CCI traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.42. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

