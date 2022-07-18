Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.42.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

