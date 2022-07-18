Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.57. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

