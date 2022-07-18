Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.