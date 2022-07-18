Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $356.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

