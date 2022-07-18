Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $201,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 150,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

