Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,307 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,053.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 365,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 132,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,191,613. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

