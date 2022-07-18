Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 32,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.