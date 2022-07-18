Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 12,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 834,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Cue Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

