cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $5,848.05 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $5,848.05 or 0.26544992 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $58.48 million and approximately $72,611.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

