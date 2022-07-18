CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVRx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $138.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). CVRx had a negative net margin of 311.83% and a negative return on equity of 148.64%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,685,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,748.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 41,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $250,668.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,612,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,750.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,319.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,685,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,748.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,496 shares of company stock worth $328,922.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVRx by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVRx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

See Also

