CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,896. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,283 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,140,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

