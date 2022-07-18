Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -601.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,896,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,247,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,400. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

