Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Danaher by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $257.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

