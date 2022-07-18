Dash (DASH) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $511.69 million and approximately $85.44 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $47.28 or 0.00225416 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00549166 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,822,513 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

