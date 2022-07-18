Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $365.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $419.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.94.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.62.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

