DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 853.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.57 or 0.04501761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

