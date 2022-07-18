DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $519.42 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004892 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $519.42 million and $2.33 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

