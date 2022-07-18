DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

