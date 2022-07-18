DeHive (DHV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,792.00

DeHive (DHV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $480,378.06 and approximately $50,792.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.