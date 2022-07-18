DeHive (DHV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,792.00

DeHive (DHV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $480,378.06 and approximately $50,792.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
DeHive Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
