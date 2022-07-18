Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

DKL opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.37. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.29%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

