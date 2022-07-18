Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DELL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

