Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Denison Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.92. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

