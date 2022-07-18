Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.56) to GBX 1,450 ($17.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.46) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($17.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($16.89).

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 39.60 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,032 ($12.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,103. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,311.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 946.79.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

