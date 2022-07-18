Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Target Price to €36.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Palfinger from €39.00 ($39.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Palfinger Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. Palfinger has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.25.
About Palfinger
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
