Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.00) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($8.50) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.00) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting €5.94 ($5.94). The stock had a trading volume of 9,641,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.51).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

