Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($21.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.08 ($19.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

