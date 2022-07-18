Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

DVN stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. 87,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,082,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

