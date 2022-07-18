Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,597,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.