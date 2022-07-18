Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Down 46.9% in June

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 244,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. 183,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Digital Media Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

