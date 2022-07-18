Digitalcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $104,500.00 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,207.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.52 or 0.06666767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00262225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00103355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00656419 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00531148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005976 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,213,548 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

