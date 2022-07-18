Digitex Token Price Hits $0.0064 (DGTX)

Digitex Token (DGTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,153.84 or 1.00012317 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008393 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Digitex Token Coin Profile
Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com.
Digitex Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars.
