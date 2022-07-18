Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Diversey Price Performance

DSEY opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Diversey has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Diversey by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $2,807,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 722.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversey by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 57,274 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

