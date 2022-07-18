dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

dKargo (DKA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, dKargo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $47.87 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

