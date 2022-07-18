DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Achieves $514,355.51

DMarket (DMT) traded up 124.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $514,355.51 and approximately $377.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

